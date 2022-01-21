Court hearing could lead to murder charge in Topeka arson fire death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned murder charges are pending in the death of man found following a house fire.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay confirms he filed a motion to amend charges in a 2020 aggravated robbery and burglary case against John Riley II. He’s asking the judge to add counts including premeditated first degree murder, aggravated robbery, arson, and aggravated intimidation of a victim.

Kagay filed the motion back on Oct. 5, 2021. It was just over a week after Palmer Thompson, 29, was found in his burning home in the 300 block of NE Spruce Lane. Days after the motion was filed, court record show a judge granted Kagay’s request to increase Riley’s bond to $1 million.

Topeka Police had said they were investigating Thompson’s Sept. 26 death as a homicide, but never named a suspect or announced an arrest.

13 NEWS inquired with TPD about Thompson’s death while researching a separate story about unsolved homicides from 2021, and a spokesperson referred us to the Riley case.

Kagay said a judge likely will decide whether to add the new charges at the end of Riley’s preliminary hearing. It currently is set for February 4.

Kagay declined to comment on why the charges are being added to an existing case from 18 months earlier, rather than being filed as a new case. However, 13 NEWS checked court records. They show Thompson was subpoenaed as a witness against Riley on the original aggravated robbery charge.

The initial case stemmed from a Dec. 31, 2019 robbery at the La Casa Grande Apartments. Topeka Police say a man with the knife approached the victim and robbed him. Riley and another man, Jordan Harper, were taken into custody the next day.

Harper has a June 13 trial set on aggravated robbery and burglary charges. Court records show no filing to amend him charges.

