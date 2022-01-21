Advertisement

Chiefs’ Willie Gay to play Sunday following Wednesday arrest

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) stands on the field between plays against the...
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) stands on the field between plays against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)(Brett Carlsen | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay will take the field in Sunday’s Divisional Round match-up against the Bills, four days after being arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage.

The 23-year-old was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and spent the night at the Johnson County Detention Center.

According to the police report, Gay is accused of damage to property including a vacuum cleaner, a cellphone screen protector, a humidifier, wall and door frame,.

Gay pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Johnson County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage of less than $1,000. Gay missed Thursday’s practice and returned Friday.

The incident is considered domestic violence-related. Gay is scheduled to return to court March 2.

