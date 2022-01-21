Chiefs’ Willie Gay to play Sunday following Wednesday arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay will take the field in Sunday’s Divisional Round match-up against the Bills, four days after being arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage.

The 23-year-old was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and spent the night at the Johnson County Detention Center.

According to the police report, Gay is accused of damage to property including a vacuum cleaner, a cellphone screen protector, a humidifier, wall and door frame,.

Gay pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Johnson County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage of less than $1,000. Gay missed Thursday’s practice and returned Friday.

The incident is considered domestic violence-related. Gay is scheduled to return to court March 2.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.