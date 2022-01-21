Chiefs sign former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette to a reserve/futures contract.

Arnette, a 19th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, was released in November of 2021 after a video showed the former Raider holding a gun and making threats.

A reserve/futures contract doesn’t put the player on the active roster, meaning Arnette won’t play for the Chiefs during the postseason. This means the cornerback will be on the Chiefs’ 90-player offseason roster.

The Chiefs have signed former Raiders first round CB Damon Arnette to a Reserve/Futures contract. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.