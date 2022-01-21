Advertisement

Chiefs sign former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the second half of an NFL preseason...
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette to a reserve/futures contract.

Arnette, a 19th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, was released in November of 2021 after a video showed the former Raider holding a gun and making threats.

A reserve/futures contract doesn’t put the player on the active roster, meaning Arnette won’t play for the Chiefs during the postseason. This means the cornerback will be on the Chiefs’ 90-player offseason roster.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Michelle Cox, 45, was found unresponsive at the Shawnee Co. Jail Wednesday afternoon.
Shawnee Co. Jail investigating inmate death
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Murder victim’s phone used to call 911 nearly 12 hours before police arrived on the scene
Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.
Jury trial set for man charged with killing an infant in a wrong-way crash
Patrick Scott
TPD arrests man destroying AC units

Latest News

Willie Gay
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
We'll hear from the Chiefs as they gear up for round 2 against the Buffalo Bills and more.
Morning Sports
Kansas State's women's basketball team beat Kansas 69-61 in the Sunflower Showdown on...
Kansas State beats Kansas 69-61