Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire cleared for Divisional game against Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs will welcome back RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Sunday’s game against the Bills after missing nearly a month due to a collarbone injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been removed from the injury report for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Chiefs’ RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is off the injury report for Sunday night’s Divisional Playoff Game vs. the Bills. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2022

Edwards-Helaire was placed on the injured list after the Chiefs’ game against Pittsburgh on Dec. 26, when he suffered an injury to his collarbone.

