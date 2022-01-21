Advertisement

Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire cleared for Divisional game against Bills

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates after scoring during...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs will welcome back RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Sunday’s game against the Bills after missing nearly a month due to a collarbone injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been removed from the injury report for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Edwards-Helaire was placed on the injured list after the Chiefs’ game against Pittsburgh on Dec. 26, when he suffered an injury to his collarbone.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
Dominic Michelle Cox, 45, was found unresponsive at the Shawnee Co. Jail Wednesday afternoon.
Shawnee Co. Jail investigating inmate death
Jordan Shumway, left, and Earl Kuhn, both of Topeka, were arrested in connection with a vehicle...
Pair arrested after vehicle burglary outside Home Depot store in Topeka
Javon Smith
Topeka man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2017 cold case homicide
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) stands on the field between plays against the...
Chiefs’ Willie Gay to play Sunday following Wednesday arrest
Bill Self Sr., father of Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self, being interviewed by 13News in...
KU Coach Self’s father dies
Highland Park's boys basketball team huddled up during their game against Shawnee Mission North...
KPZ Week 6: Highland Park 65, Shawnee Mission North 57
KPZ Week 6: Wichita Northwest 63, Hayden 46
KPZ Week 6: Wichita Northwest 63, Hayden 46