90-year-old inmate jailed for indecent liberties with child dies from COVID at Lansing

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 90-year-old inmate who had been imprisoned for indecent liberties with a child died from COVID-related complications at the Lansing Correctional Facility on Thursday.

On Friday, Jan. 21, the Kansas Department of Corrections said an inmate who had recently tested positive for COVID-19 died on Thursday. This is the 23rd death related to the virus for KDOC.

KDOC said the inmate was a 90-year-old male with underlying health conditions. He had been imprisoned since 2015 for aggravated indecent liberties with a child. It said it will not release the name of the inmate.

For more information about COVID-19 in Kansas, click HERE.

