TPD arrests man destroying AC units

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man that was dismantling air conditioning units at a West Topeka apartment complex.

TPD says officers were called just before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning to the 5200 blk of SW 22nd Pk., where they found a man tearing AC units apart. The man, identified as 37-year-old Patrick Scott, was arrested for aggravated criminal damage, theft, meth possession, and an outstanding felony warrant.

TPD estimates Scott caused several thousand dollars of damage to five AC units.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.