Advertisement

TPD arrests man destroying AC units

Patrick Scott
Patrick Scott(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man that was dismantling air conditioning units at a West Topeka apartment complex.

TPD says officers were called just before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning to the 5200 blk of SW 22nd Pk., where they found a man tearing AC units apart. The man, identified as 37-year-old Patrick Scott, was arrested for aggravated criminal damage, theft, meth possession, and an outstanding felony warrant.

TPD estimates Scott caused several thousand dollars of damage to five AC units.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Hager, 18, of Topeka was arrested Monday on charges of reckless driving, flee and elude,...
Teen arrested after leading Shawnee Co. deputy on a chase
Man killed in Osage Co. pickup, train collision
Two large Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges
KDHE to abandon contact tracing come February
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

Osage Co. Law Enforcement Center
Osage Co. authorities discuss benefits of new LEC with public
Shawnee Co. Jail investigating inmate death
Blood shortage hits home as pandemic leaves hospitals in need
Blood shortage hits home as pandemic leaves hospitals in need
With the launch of covidtests.gov, the federal government’s site for households to order free...
Topeka doctor gives tips to get accurate results from at-home COVID-19 test