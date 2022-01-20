Topekans mourn loss of local leader, co-founder of Community Thanksgiving Dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans are mourning the passing of a community leader. Pauline Johnson, co-founder of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, passed away Thursday morning.

Myron Johnson, son of Pauline, says she passed away early Thursday morning, Jan. 20, following a short illness.

Johnson said Pauline will be remembered as a caring and giving “Momma” to 10 children. She lost her husband of 65 years nearly a decade ago.

The family said Pauline was dedicated to giving and supporting her church, Let’s Help, and many other community organizations.

Pauline was the co-founder of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which began in 1968. For the past five decades, under her leadership, Johnson said she helped with the development of the dinner that started to serve a few hundred meals at a local church. Now, the dinner prepares and serves well over 3,000 Thanksgiving dinners each year.

Each year, Johnson said Pauline could be found at the Shawnee Co. Ag-Hall overseeing the preparation, serving and fellowship with hundreds of dinner guests and volunteers associated with the dinner. She became friends with everyone who had the privilege of meeting and working with her.

Often, family said Pauline was called “Grandma Johnson” by hundreds of Topekans.

“The smile, conversation and help of this very loving lady will be truly missed by us all,” said Johnson of his mother.

Services have not yet been set.

