Topeka man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2017 cold case homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka man convicted of killing a woman in a 2017 cold case has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says Javon Smith was charged for the 2017 cold case homicide of Kianna Hodge.

Just after 11:40 a.m. on March 4, 2017, Kagay said law enforcement officials were called to the area of 23rd and SE Belleview with reports of gunshots. Shortly after their arrival, they were dispatched to Reser’s near 6th and SE Deer Creek with reports of two shooting victims who arrived in a gold Ford Focus.

Kagay said Hodge, one of the occupants of the Focus, died as the result of her gunshot injuries.

As officials responded to both scenes, Kagay said a second vehicle, a Chevy Traverse, with three other shooting victims was found.

The resulting investigation found the occupants of both vehicles had been hit by gunfire from the same incident. The suspect, who had been on foot, fired shots into both vehicles as they passed through the interaction of 23rd and Belleview.

Law enforcement officials found 53 shell casings at the scene, all 7.62 caliber.

In 2020, after a 3-year investigation, Kagay said a new development was made during a Cold Case review meeting between Topeka Police Department Homicide Detectives, the DA’s Cold Case Investigator, Kagay, and senior prosecutors from his office.

Based on the new information, Kagay said officials moved quickly to finalize the case and charges were filed in November 2020. Smith, who was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, was first charged in Juvenile Court but was waived to adult status.

Smith entered a plea in October 2021 to charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Discharge of a firearm into an Occupied Vehicle.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, Kagay said the court sentenced smith to 240 months - 20 years - in prison. Members of the Hodge family were in attendance and were relieved to see the sentence imposed and finally get justice for a case they were scared had been forgotten.

Kagay commended the work of Deputy DA Brandon Farnham for his work on the case, as well as his Cold Case investigator and the Topeka Police Department.

