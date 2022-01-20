Topeka hospital brings back mobile morgue during COVID surge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Amid rising case numbers, a Topeka hospital has a mobile morgue back in place.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says Shawnee Co. Emergency Management assisted with putting a unit in place outside their facility December 21st. The hospital said it requested it as a precaution ahead of the holiday.

“Even a small number of additional deaths per week can have an impact on hospitals, funeral homes, transport companies and our county morgue,” St. Francis said in its Wednesday update from its incident command. “The high positivity rate in the community could also be effecting these organizations’ ability to fully staff, if they have employees who are sick or quarantined.”

St. Francis said it has had to use the additional space on a limited basis. It remains in place, but they were not using it Wednesday.

Local hospitals continue reporting higher patients numbers this week. St. Francis was treating 40 COVID-positive inpatients, of which 73 percent were unvaccinated. Stormont Vail had 79 COVID-positive inpatients Wednesday, up 11 since Monday. 91 percent of those patients were unvaccinated, or had their last dose more than six months ago.

In addition, Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan has five COVID patients in its ICU. Only one is vaccinated. They have 14 additional patients with COVID, eight of which were unvaccinated. Ascension and St. Francis do not factor boosters into their vaccination numbers.

Both St. Francis and Stormont Vail also put overflow morgue space in place during the case spike in August and September 2020. St. Francis removed it when numbers subsided, before bringing it back in December. It was not known Wednesday night if Stormont still had its overflow space in place.

