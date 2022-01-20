Thursday forecast: Cold again today but with sun and lighter winds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Yesterday was a frigid day with upper teens and low 20s at 3pm. Combined with strong winds and mostly cloudy skies it’s was brutal. Today’s 3pm temperatures will be similar to yesterday but we’ll have plenty of sun and less wind so it’ll feel nicer (warmer wind chills). Regardless it will be cold so make sure to bundle up.

After what likely could be an even colder night than this morning, highs warm up close to the freezing mark tomorrow with 40s and 50s this weekend. There does remain differences in the models on when a cold front will be pushing through early next week and how warm Monday will be but it does look like Tuesday and Wednesday will be the cold days next week.

Models are also trending generally dry with one model indicating some light precipitation Wednesday morning which would be light snow however will still keep the official forecast dry due to low confidence on it occurring in the first place but keep checking back daily for updates.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds N 5-10 mph. Wind chill as cold as -13 this morning and warming into the teens for several spots this afternoon although some spots could still have single digit wind chills (above zero).

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows around 0. Winds E/SE around 5 mph. Any wind even though it’s light could put those wind chills as cold as -13 again similar to this morning mainly in extreme northeast Kansas.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s-mid 30s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Saturday will continue the warm up with morning temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s and highs in the low-mid 40s. The only uncertainty is how quickly clouds will clear out in the morning but do expect mostly sunny skies by the afternoon.

Warmer with slightly more wind (gusts around 20 mph) is expected Sunday with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.

There does remain uncertainty on timing of a cold front early next week which could impact highs Monday on whether it will be closer to 40° or back near 50° similar to Sunday.

Regardless it’ll turn colder Tuesday and Wednesday before warming up to end the week.

Taking Action:

As the cold temperatures continue, use caution while heating your home: If you’re using a space heater keep it away from anything flammable. Keep your pets in mind, have a warm shelter as well as plenty of water for them. More info here: https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/winter-storm.html

Warmer weather expected this weekend and if you’re headed out to the Chiefs games Sunday evening, expect highs to be in the low-mid 40s with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s by the end of the game with upper 20s for wind chills.



Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.