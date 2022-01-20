Advertisement

Shawnee Co. sets new record for number of covid cases, percent positivity rate

Shawnee Co. COVID Speedometer for the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, 2022.
Shawnee Co. COVID Speedometer for the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, 2022.(Shawnee Co. Health Dept.)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has again set a new record for the number of coronavirus cases and the percent of positive tests, according to the latest Community Indicator Report.

For the week of January 9-15, health officials said there were 2,535 new COVID-19 cases. That’s an increase of more than 500 hundred cases from the previous week.

The percent of positive tests also jumped from 25.7% to 29.8%.

Both of these measures have kept Shawnee County in the red “high” zone and maintained an overall index score of 21.

Hospital stress remains maxed out.

You can find the full report here.

