Shawnee Co. Jail investigating inmate death

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman being held on traffic-related warrants passed away Wednesday evening at the Shawnee Co. Jail.

Shawnee Co. Corrections officials issued a news release stating the woman, age 45, was found unresponsive in her general population cell around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. They say security and nursing staff began medical interventions until emergency responders arrived about 20 minutes later.

Corrections officials say, despite emergency personnel’s lifesaving efforts, the woman was declared dead at 5:10 p.m.

The woman’s name is not being released until her next of kin is notified.

Shawnee Co. Corrections officials say they notified the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, as required by law, to conduct an investigation for any potential criminal wrongdoing. The Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections will conduct its own administrative investigation to review internal operations.

