Seneca woman bonds out of jail after arrest in connection with robbery

Ginger Bass
Ginger Bass(Kansas Vine)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Seneca woman has bonded out of the Nemaha County Jail after her arrest earlier this week in connection with robbery, authorities said.

The woman, Ginger Bass, 50, was arrested Tuesday by Seneca police on a Nemaha County warrant charging her with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and battery.

Nemaha County Attorney Brad M. Lippert said Thursday that a complaint was filed Jan. 5 in Nemaha County District Court charging Bass with the crimes.

The complaint alleges that on Jan. 5, Bass entered a home in Seneca without authority and while in the residence, injured a woman who lives there while taking her purse.

Lippert said the case was investigated by the Seneca Police Department with assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Nemaha County sheriff’s officials said Bass was released on Tuesday -- the same day she was booked into jail -- after she posted a $50,000 surety bond.

Her first court appearance is been set for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 15 in the Nemaha County Courthouse in Seneca.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

