Semi crash blocks portion of Interstate 70 in western Kansas

GOODLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi blocked a portion of Interstate 70 after it crashed into opposing lanes of traffic Wednesday afternoon in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:01 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70 in Sherman County, about 12 miles west of Goodland. The location was about 5 miles east of the Kansas-Colorado state line.

According to the Kansas Highway patrol, a 2012 Freightliner semitrailer was traveling east on I-70 when it left the roadway to the right and over-corrected.

The semi then crossed both lanes of travel on eastbound I-70, went through the center median and overturned, blocking both lanes of westbound traffic.

The driver, C.E. Tubensvelazquez, 26, of New York City, was reported to have suffered possible injuries and was transported to Goodland Regional Medical Center for treatment. The patrol said Tubensvelazquez, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

