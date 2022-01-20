Residents in Northern Riley Co. met to discuss need for fully staffed EMS station in the northern portion of the county

RANDOLPH, Kan. (WIBW) - Northern Riley County residents gathered in Randolph this evening to discuss the need for fully staffed ambulance service to be more accessible to the more rural area of the county.

No ambulances have been stationed in northern Riley County since 2018. Before that, decommissioned ambulances from Riley County EMS were available for volunteer first responders to use on-scene.

“The only ambulances that are in Riley County, are in Manhattan, well there’s one at the county shops which is just outside of Manhattan. That there’s been discussion a long time, and we’re trying to push it now, and I’m glad to see there’s a lot of other people interested in it to.” Riley County Commissioner District #2, Greg McKinley (R) says.

Some residents have driven loved ones to the hospital because the wait for the ambulance is so long.

“I have worked accidents that were serious enough that I called in a helicopter rather than wait for an ambulance to get to me, because the seriousness of the injury indicated that, that person needed care immediately.” Riley Co. Fire Dept. volunteer and EMT-level first responder, Donna Baer says.

Residents are asking County Commissioners for a special meeting to address concerns about the current EMS response.

“I anticipate us filling that room, and I think it’s’ going to be a really good sign to show the commissioners you know just how important this is.” community meeting organizer, Kevin Bellamy says.

Residents hope Commissioners will consider adding a fully staffed ambulance station in the northern portion of the county, while plans are made to build a new EMS headquarters facility.

According to McKinley, Riley County has received $14 million dollars in COVID relief money to be used to towards infrastructure, such as new EMS facilities.

For information on future meetings, join the Facebook group #NorthCountyLivesMatter or send an email Kevin Bellamy.

