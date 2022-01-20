Popcorn shop helps fans show Chiefs spirit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Popcorn fans can celebrate their favorite snack - and their favorite team.

Wednesday, Jan. 18, was National Popcorn Day. Cashmere Popcorn on S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka celebrated by giving customers a free small bag of buttered popcorn, and offering a discount on purchases.

A popular item on the shop’s shelves these days is Cashmere’s special Kansas City Chiefs popcorn. It’s a blend of lemon and cherry flavors, which showcases the Chiefs’ red and gold colors.

Cashmere’s owner William Anderson says the shop has offered the spirited flavor for a while.

“It’s always always a good conversation piece when people see the bag with the label on it,” he said. “They see the colored popcorn, and they immediately want to taste it. It just kind of adds to the whole experience of the football playoffs and it’s a lot of fun.”

Anderson said popcorn is the perfect snack to celebrate, since it’s almost universally liked, and satisfying to eat.

Fans can grab their Chiefs popcorn - or check out the shop’s other flavors - from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Cashmere popcorn is at 728 S. Kansas Ave.

