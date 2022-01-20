Pair arrested after vehicle burglary outside Home Depot store in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested in connection with a vehicle burglary and methamphetamine possession Wednesday afternoon following an incident in the parking lot of a west Topeka home improvement store, authorities said.

Topeka police were sent around 4 p.m. Wednesday to the parking lot of the Home Depot store at 5900 S.W. Huntoon after receiving a report of a vehicle burglary in progress.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munz said that while officers were en route, the caller -- who was watching the burglary from the parking lot -- stayed on the phone with Shawnee County emergency dispatchers and continued to update them as the two suspects got in a vehicle and left the lot.

Munoz said the caller “provided a great description of the vehicle,” which was observed by officers coming into the area.

The vehicle was stopped at a nearby hotel entrance, Munoz said, and two men were taken into custody.

The men, identified as Jordan Shumway, 28, and Earl Kuhn, 59, both of Topeka, were booked into Shawnee County Jail in connection with burglary to a vehicle; theft; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In a news release, Munoz said the Topeka Police Department “would like to thank the citizen who called in to dispatch to report the illegal activity. Because of their call, two suspects were taken into custody and the property was returned to the owner.”

Anyone with information regarding this case may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

