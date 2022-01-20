Osage Co. authorities discuss benefits of new LEC with public

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County is counting down to a special election on public safety.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office is holding a series of public meetings on a proposal for a new law enforcement center building. Plans include a 144-bed facility that would allow the Sheriff’s Office to house inmates for other agencies, a move the Sheriff’s Office says would generate revenue for county and help pay for the building and raise money for the county.

The new Law Enforcement Center would replace the current building, a former nursing home purchased by the county in 2006.

“They’re both in disrepair,” Sheriff Chris Wells said. “The foundation in the jail is actually sinking, so we have cells we can’t even use. Two thirds of the cells flood when it rains, there’s black mold, there’s just horrible conditions we get sued on regularly. We’re trying to fix both of these without being a tax burden.”

The vote will be held February 8.

UPCOMING TOWN HALL MEETINGS:

1/20/22 @ 1pm Osage County Sheriff’s Office

1/24/22 @ 6pm Overbrook City Library

1/26/22 @ 6pm Melvern Community Building

1/31/22 @ 6pm Burlingame City Library

2/2/22 @ 6pm Olivet Community Building

2/3/22 @ 6pm Vassar Community Building

2/7/22 @ 6pm Osage City Community Building

