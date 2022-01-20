New report finds K-State graduates find more local jobs, higher salaries

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s new graduates are putting their degrees to work - and earning more.

K-State said the latest post-graduation report for graduates in the 2020-21 school year found 97% are employed or furthering their education. This is up from 95% from the previous school year.

“Last year’s K-State graduates were remarkably resilient,” said Kerri Keller, K-State Career Center executive director. “Facing multiple disruptions to their personal and educational lives, they utilized their networks, experiences and resources to land opportunities during one of most challenging years that I have seen in 30 years of career services. I appreciate the employers who remained loyal to K-State and made efforts to connect with our students, whether that meant recruiting through virtual career fairs, online interviewing, listings jobs in the Handshake system or leveraging connections through social media.”

The University said the annual post-graduation report is based on surveys given within six months of a student’s graduation from K-State.

K-State said the report shows new graduates are popular with Kansas employers, with 54% of the university’s recent graduates accepting jobs in the Sunflower State. Among bachelor’s degree recipients, 58% report being employed in Kansas. Among all graduates, 71% are employed in Kansas or the surrounding states.

Of the remaining graduates, K-State said 28% had jobs elsewhere in the U.S. and 2% were working internationally.

K-State said its degrees also are proving their value. The median starting salary for a new bachelor’s degree graduate increased to $52,000, which is up by $2,000 from the previous year.

A 2021 survey by SmartAsset found new K-State graduates command the highest-average starting salaries in Kansas.

A new study by a K-State economics professor also found students who re-enroll in college and complete their degree earn more immediately after graduating and experience extra annual income growth.

K-State said the knowledge rate of the surveys was 80%.

The University also said leading employers of new K-State graduates include Cargill, Koch Industries, Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 and Shamrock Trading Corporation. over 3,250 different organizations have hired at least one K-State grad from the class of 2020-21.

Of those graduates included in the report, K-State said 17% were furthering their education through almost 180 different graduate or professional programs with the most common fields of study, including accounting, business administration, law, medicine and veterinary medicine.

K-State said its Career Center offers recruiting events that connect students with employers across the state in all industries and career fields. It also provides support to current students and is available to new graduates throughout the calendar year as they pursue their next steps.

K-State said services are available to students in person at the Berney Family Welcome Center as well as online through the Career Center website and a variety of virtual resources.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.