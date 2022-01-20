New $14.2 billion broadband assistance program to bring internet access to more Kansas families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new $14.2 billion broadband assistance program will bring internet access to more Kansas families.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says the Emergency Broadband Benefit is a federal program that helped nearly 9 million low-income residents afford internet services in 2021 and ended on Dec. 31. Now, a new $14.2 billion federal program, the Affordable Connectivity Program, will help fill that gap.

With higher income maximums, the KCC said the ACP can help even more families afford internet access for work, school and health care. Current participants in the Emergency Broadband Benefit have until March 1 to contact their provider and switch over to the new plan with no interruption of service.

The ACP program will provide the following:

A monthly service discount of up to $30 per month for broadband

A monthly discount of up to $75 for households on qualifying Tribal lands

A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer or tablet purchased through a participating provider if the household contributes more than $10 but less than $50 toward the purchase price

The KCC said eligibility will be based on income or participation in certain assistance programs like Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, Federal Public Housing Assitance, Medicaid, SSI, LIfeline, free or reduced school lunches or receipt of a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

To qualify based on income, the Commission said participants are required to be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. This is a higher ceiling than the 135% maximum allowed on Emergency Broadband Program participants, making the program accessible to more families.

For example, the KCC said the maximum income for a family of four on the ACP program is $53,000 per year, compared to a maximum of $35,775 for the Emergency Broadband Program.

For more information about the ACP program, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.