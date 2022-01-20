Advertisement

Missouri man, 19, arrested in rape of teen in Manhattan

A 19-year-old Missouri man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl...
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man has been arrested in connection with a rape that was reported this past year in Manhattan, Riley County police officials said Thursday morning.

The arrested man was identified as Marcus Qunitin Hall II, 19, of Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

According to Riley County police spokesman Aaron Wintermote, the rape was reported to have occurred in Manhattan in July 2021.

Officers on Nov. 1 filed a report for rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated criminal sodomy.

The victim in the case was listed as a 14-year-old girl and the suspect was listed as a 19-year-old man.

Wintermote said Hall was arrested Wednesday on a warrant in connection with the case after he was extradited from the Pulaski County Jail in Missouri.

Hall was being held Thursday morning in the Riley County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Additional details weren’t available.

