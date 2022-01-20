Mi Pueblito Meat Market opens doors to East Topeka community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - East Topeka has a new option for Mexican, Central American, and other regional foods at the new Mi Pueblito Meat Market.

Mi Pueblito Meat Market is officially open for the people. The location at Southeast 6th Ave. and Swygart St. adds to Mi Pueblito’s two locations in Kansas City.

Owner Alonso Billasenor said, “We’ve got pretty much everything here. We’ve got the meat department, bakery, we got the restaurant, we sell produce, all groceries, and beer. We’ve got pretty much everything. Whatever you need, this is the place to come.”

Billasenor said they were looking for places to expand and Topeka was a good spot to open a new location. “There’s a lot of people in the area that were asking for a grocery store so we have it.”

It did hit a few bumps in the renovation process -- City of Topeka inspectors issued a “stop work” order last October after they found multiple violations. Including unsafe building conditions and concerns about unlicensed contractors.

Billasenor said, “It wasn’t easy but finally we’re done and we’re going to be doing our best.”

With the issues resolved and the shelves stocked, customers are happy to check out products from Mexico, Central America, and other regional foods all in their neighborhood.

Eduardo Eguii, a customer on opening day, said, “Especially for the prices right now, you know? Pandemic is hitting pretty bad, so hopefully, we can find something. Though it looks pretty good here. Especially the prices.”

Marisa Bermudez, another customer, said, “It’s more convenient. It’s nice to be walking just right across the street to come shopping.”

Billasenor said Mi Pueblito was nervous for opening day but they’re excited to serve the community.

