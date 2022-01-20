Advertisement

LaTurner takes aim at inflation as new bill introduced to combat spending

FILE - (AP Photo/John Hanna)
FILE - (AP Photo/John Hanna)(GRAYDC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representative Jake LaTurner has taken aim at inflation as a new bill has been introduced to combat inflationary spending.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he cosponsored the Inflation Prevention Act, which was introduced by Congressman Mike Garcia (R-CA). He said the bill would help combat inflationary spending.

LaTurner said Americans face increased costs of consumer goods due to record government spending over the past two years. He said the bill would bar legislation estimated to increase inflation until the year-over-year inflation rate drops below 4.5%.

“For the past year, hard-working Kansans have struggled to keep up with the highest inflation in four decades. Kansans have been forced to pay soaring prices for essential goods while they watched the value of their paychecks plummet,” said Rep. LaTurner. “The Biden Administration may not be feeling the negative impact of skyrocketing inflation within the walls of the White House, but out in the real world, it’s hitting working-class Americans the hardest. I’m proud to support the Inflation Prevention Act that puts Congress on the right path to providing much-needed relief to struggling families across the country.”

LaTurner said the Inflation Prevention Act specifies all inflationary estimates will be provided by the Congressional Budget Office with the use of the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers. He said it instructs the CBO to make a report if requested by a Member of Congress.

Senators Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) introduced companion legislation in the Senate. Reps. Rodney Davis (R-IL), Michelle Steel (R-CA), Young Kim (R-CA), David Valadao (R-CA), Glenn Grothman (R-WI), Nancy Mace (R-SC), William Timmons (R-SC), Randy Feenstra (R-IA), Steven Palazzo (R-MS), Bill Huizenga (MI), Barry Moore (R-AL), David McKinley (R-WV), and Alex Mooney (R-WV) joined LaTurner as cosponsors of the bill.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Michelle Cox, 45, was found unresponsive at the Shawnee Co. Jail Wednesday afternoon.
Shawnee Co. Jail investigating inmate death
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Murder victim’s phone used to call 911 nearly 12 hours before police arrived on the scene
Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.
Jury trial set for man charged with killing an infant in a wrong-way crash
Patrick Scott
TPD arrests man destroying AC units

Latest News

Coronavirus testing
As Kansas sees dramatic spike in cases, KDHE improves access to, speed of COVID tests
FILE
Kansas City area ICUs nearly full as hospitals struggle to help unvaccinated patients
Pauline Johnson, the founding member of Topeka's Community Thanksgiving Dinner died January 20,...
Topekans mourn loss of local leader, co-founder of Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Home Depot Topeka
Pair arrested after vehicle burglary outside Home Depot store in Topeka