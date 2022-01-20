LaTurner takes aim at inflation as new bill introduced to combat spending

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representative Jake LaTurner has taken aim at inflation as a new bill has been introduced to combat inflationary spending.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he cosponsored the Inflation Prevention Act, which was introduced by Congressman Mike Garcia (R-CA). He said the bill would help combat inflationary spending.

LaTurner said Americans face increased costs of consumer goods due to record government spending over the past two years. He said the bill would bar legislation estimated to increase inflation until the year-over-year inflation rate drops below 4.5%.

“For the past year, hard-working Kansans have struggled to keep up with the highest inflation in four decades. Kansans have been forced to pay soaring prices for essential goods while they watched the value of their paychecks plummet,” said Rep. LaTurner. “The Biden Administration may not be feeling the negative impact of skyrocketing inflation within the walls of the White House, but out in the real world, it’s hitting working-class Americans the hardest. I’m proud to support the Inflation Prevention Act that puts Congress on the right path to providing much-needed relief to struggling families across the country.”

LaTurner said the Inflation Prevention Act specifies all inflationary estimates will be provided by the Congressional Budget Office with the use of the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers. He said it instructs the CBO to make a report if requested by a Member of Congress.

Senators Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) introduced companion legislation in the Senate. Reps. Rodney Davis (R-IL), Michelle Steel (R-CA), Young Kim (R-CA), David Valadao (R-CA), Glenn Grothman (R-WI), Nancy Mace (R-SC), William Timmons (R-SC), Randy Feenstra (R-IA), Steven Palazzo (R-MS), Bill Huizenga (MI), Barry Moore (R-AL), David McKinley (R-WV), and Alex Mooney (R-WV) joined LaTurner as cosponsors of the bill.

