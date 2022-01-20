Advertisement

Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Michael Sandstrom

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Hayden’s Michael Sandstrom.

Michael bowled for the Wildcats, played soccer and played tennis. He had a second place finish last year at state for 4A in tennis.

Michael is also part of the Superior Honor Roll, National Honor Society, Ambassador Leadership team and Student Council. He also serves as captain on an All-School Community System and convocation leader.

He also attained a 4.64 GPA. Michael plans to major in Biochemistry and Pre-Med at Creighton University.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Hager, 18, of Topeka was arrested Monday on charges of reckless driving, flee and elude,...
Teen arrested after leading Shawnee Co. deputy on a chase
Man killed in Osage Co. pickup, train collision
Two large Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges
KDHE to abandon contact tracing come February
Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.
Jury trial set for man charged with killing an infant in a wrong-way crash

Latest News

Kansas State's women's basketball team beat Kansas 69-61 in the Sunflower Showdown on...
Kansas State beats Kansas 69-61
This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Hayden’s Michael Sandstrom.
Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden's Michael Sandstrom
KU, K-State on ESPN+
KU, K-State game to air only on ESPN+
Tryouts for the Topeka Tropics will be held on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events...
Community invited to watch open tryouts for Topeka Tropics