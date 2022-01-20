Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Michael Sandstrom

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Hayden’s Michael Sandstrom.

Michael bowled for the Wildcats, played soccer and played tennis. He had a second place finish last year at state for 4A in tennis.

Michael is also part of the Superior Honor Roll, National Honor Society, Ambassador Leadership team and Student Council. He also serves as captain on an All-School Community System and convocation leader.

He also attained a 4.64 GPA. Michael plans to major in Biochemistry and Pre-Med at Creighton University.

