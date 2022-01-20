Kansas’s Senior Senator urges members to protect freedoms, liberties with filibuster

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Moran has called the move to eliminate the filibuster “inherently less responsive and less accountable.”

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he spoke on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Jan. 19, to discuss the attempt to eliminate the filibuster and pass partisan election reform legislation.

“Americans voted for a Congress that is nearly a 50-50 split between the parties in the House and precisely 50-50 in the Senate,” said Sen. Moran.

Moran continued to state the move would fundamentally reshape the way the Senate can pass legislation with the elimination of the filibuster. He said the move would federalize state issues and defer decisions to Congress.

“This is inherently less responsive and less accountable,” Moran said.

“Freedoms and liberties are protected by process,” continued Sen. Moran. “Process is set by the Constitution and the rules of the United States Senate, which requires 60 votes for legislation to be considered and passed. In the circumstance that those processes are eroded, we erode the personal freedoms of Kansans and all Americans as a result.”

