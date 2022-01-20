Advertisement

Kansas’s Senior Senator urges members to protect freedoms, liberties with filibuster

FILE - (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)
FILE - (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)((Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Moran has called the move to eliminate the filibuster “inherently less responsive and less accountable.”

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he spoke on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Jan. 19, to discuss the attempt to eliminate the filibuster and pass partisan election reform legislation.

“Americans voted for a Congress that is nearly a 50-50 split between the parties in the House and precisely 50-50 in the Senate,” said Sen. Moran.

Moran continued to state the move would fundamentally reshape the way the Senate can pass legislation with the elimination of the filibuster. He said the move would federalize state issues and defer decisions to Congress.

“This is inherently less responsive and less accountable,” Moran said.

“Freedoms and liberties are protected by process,” continued Sen. Moran. “Process is set by the Constitution and the rules of the United States Senate, which requires 60 votes for legislation to be considered and passed. In the circumstance that those processes are eroded, we erode the personal freedoms of Kansans and all Americans as a result.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Michelle Cox, 45, was found unresponsive at the Shawnee Co. Jail Wednesday afternoon.
Shawnee Co. Jail investigating inmate death
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Murder victim’s phone used to call 911 nearly 12 hours before police arrived on the scene
Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.
Jury trial set for man charged with killing an infant in a wrong-way crash
Patrick Scott
TPD arrests man destroying AC units

Latest News

Live at Five
Jennifer Wyman currently oversees five corrections officers, a stark drop off from the 20 she...
Exhausted and overworked Kansas corrections employees make case for pay increase
Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin, an Overland Park Democrat, told the House Redistricting Committee that...
Witnesses throw water on House’s congressional map splitting Wyandotte and Johnson counties
New report finds K-State graduates find more local jobs, higher salaries