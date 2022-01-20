As Kansas sees dramatic spike in cases, KDHE improves access to, speed of COVID tests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Kansas sees a dramatic spike in cases, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has taken steps to improve access to and speed of COVID-19 tests.

During the month of January, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the Omicron variant has significantly increased case rates and demand for testing in the state.

KDHE said it has continued to monitor the spread of the variant since the first case was confirmed in Kansas in mid-December 2021.

As of Jan. 16, KDHE said daily case rates have been over 7,800, which is a significant increase from about 1,200 in early December.

Over the same period of time, the Department said it also saw testing rates increase. The increase in demand for tests has resulted in longer wait times, delays in the turnaround of test results and a decrease in the availability of rapid over-the-counter antigen tests.

KDHE is working to increase testing availability for all Kansans. It has outlined a few steps staff members have taken and continue to take to reduce wait times, improve turnaround times and increase the number of mass testing sites in Kansas:

Coordinating with health departments to increase staff at existing testing sites. The following locations are now open from 7 a..m. to 6 p.m., Monday - Saturday: Johnson County – Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS Johnson County – Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, KS

Adding new testing sites to reduce wait times. Thirteen new sites are in the works, beginning with the following: Johnson County – Shawnee Mission Park, 7900 Renner Rd., Shawnee, KS, opening January 19. Johnson County – Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park, KS, opening January 21. Ellis County – Big Creek Crossing, 2918 Vine St., Hays, KS, opening January 21. Crawford County – Countryside Christian Church, 1901 E 4th, Pittsburg, KS, opening January 21.

Identifying new partner labs to increase testing capacity and reduce test result turnaround times.

Sourcing indoor locations for mass testing sites to reduce closures due to weather.

KDHE said it is also taking additional steps to expand testing access:

Community Testing Partners - expanding the number and geographic footprint of partners like pharmacies, local health departments, and hospitals, to ensure broader availability of testing across the state.

Long Term Care Facilities - extending funding for PCR testing through March 2022 for long-term care facilities to ensure they have screening and surveillance testing to protect the most vulnerable.

K-12 Testing - prioritizing antigen testing kits for school districts, sourcing over 520,000 additional antigen test kits and updating testing protocols to continue to keep Kansas schoolchildren safe.

Additional at-home COVID tests are now also available for free at covidtests.gov. KDHE said all households are eligible to order four free at-home tests, which will ship within 7-12 days. The first shipment of tests will begin in late January.

For Kansans with a health insurance plan, KDHE said over-the-counter tests can be bought for free through plans as of Jan. 15. Check with insurance providers for details and keep receipts to submit a claim to companies for reimbursement.

For Medicare, Medicaid and CHIP beneficiaries, KDHE said to check with their plan or state agency for information.

KDHE said it will continue to develop and pursue additional initiatives to increase testing capacity and shorten turnaround times to keep Kansans safe. In the meantime, it said it urges Kansans to use the following methods to protect themselves against COVID-19:

Get vaccinated and boosted

Wear a mask

Social distance

Stay home

To find a free testing location near you, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.