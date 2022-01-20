Kansas City area ICUs nearly full as hospitals struggle to help unvaccinated patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri is sitting at a 53-percent vaccination rate, one of the lowest in the country, as Kansas City area hospitals are struggling to keep up care for COVID patients, most of whom are unvaccinated.

This situation is getting national attention, with CBS News visiting St. Luke’s Hospital earlier this week. They talked with a doctor who said the ICU is jam-packed. That doctor blamed the situation on low vaccination numbers.

Since early December, their cases have nearly tripled. Out of 286 patients, just 15 are vaccinated.

Doctors said they are seeing more and more patients struggling with a wide range of debilitating and potentially-dangerous symptoms several months after contracting the virus, from a racing heart rate to extreme fatigue, and even cognitive issues.

Now a new study from National Jewish Health reveals answers that may lead to treatments for patients who continue to live with ongoing effects of the virus.

“We see young and old. We see folks who had mild acute COVID or severe acute COVID,” said Dr. Irina Patrache with National Jewish Health. “There was no clear pre-disposing co-morbidity.”

Researchers determined that, in certain people, the virus actually hinders cells from generating energy. While this test revealed that dysfunction in muscle tissue, researchers believe this same cell process could be linked to post-COVID symptoms in the neurological and pulmonary systems as well.

Experts said there is still work to be done before treatments for Post-COVID Syndrome are available. They stressed that the best way to avoid these harmful effects is to prevent infection in the first place by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.

CBS News cameras caught an exchange between reporter Carter Evans and a patient, which can be seen in the video accompanying this story.

“It sounds like you were scared to take the vaccine?”

“Yeah, I was. Everyone kept telling me not to.”

“And what do you want those people to know now?”

“Take the vaccine. It’s very, very important.”

One nurse at St. Luke’s said she will need therapy, and that it didn’t have to be like this.

Despite the massive surge in COVID cases here, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared an end to the pandemic emergency three weeks ago. The emergency order had given hospitals flexibility in moving staff around and adding beds. Without it, hospitals are struggling to care for the rising number of patients.

