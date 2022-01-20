Advertisement

Images show effects of lung damage among unvaccinated people

By Lisa Robinson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBAL) – There is a lot of information about the impacts COVID-19 can have on the lungs, but the extent of that damage can depend on whether you are vaccinated or not.

Dr. Omer Awan, the associated vice chair of education in the Department of Diagnostic Radiology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, wants the public to understand and see the differences for themselves in the hope to move the unvaccinated to get vaccinated.

“There is a dramatic difference in chest X-rays we see in patients that have been fully vaccinated who test positive for COVID-19 and those who are not vaccinated,” Awan explained.

Here’s a look at a CT image of a COVID patient who has been vaccinated on the left and unvaccinated lung damage on the right.

Here’s a look at a CT image of a COVID patient who has been vaccinated on the left and...
Here’s a look at a CT image of a COVID patient who has been vaccinated on the left and unvaccinated lung damage on the right.

“You can see in the vaccinated individual, much of the lung is black, and that’s a good thing because the black demonstrates air,” Awan said.

It’s a much different story in the lung of an unvaccinated person.

“The burden of disease or the burden of infection is much more pronounced in an unvaccinated individual versus a vaccinated individual,” Awan explained.

Awan says the symptoms of a vaccinated person are milder than in an unvaccinated person.

“Oftentimes, those that are unvaccinated will have full-blown shortness of breath. They may require oxygen therapy. There’s a higher propensity for them to go into the ICU,” Awan said.

He hopes these images will change minds.

“If you see images, you can see clearly the proof in vaccination and how effective the vaccines are by looking at a chest X-ray. Oftentimes, that’s more helpful from a visual standpoint than just hearing people spit out statistics,” Awan said.

Copyright 2022 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Michelle Cox, 45, was found unresponsive at the Shawnee Co. Jail Wednesday afternoon.
Shawnee Co. Jail investigating inmate death
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Murder victim’s phone used to call 911 nearly 12 hours before police arrived on the scene
Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.
Jury trial set for man charged with killing an infant in a wrong-way crash
Patrick Scott
TPD arrests man destroying AC units

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe
FILE - (AP Photo/John Hanna)
LaTurner takes aim at inflation as new bill introduced to combat spending
Coronavirus testing
As Kansas sees dramatic spike in cases, KDHE improves access to, speed of COVID tests
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Jury selection begins in federal trial over Floyd’s killing
While some states are seeing a decline in cases, others are seeing their hospitals stretched to...
Rise and fall of omicron in the US