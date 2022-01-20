Grass fires Tuesday in Lyon and Chase counties under investigation

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six grass fires that occurred within an hour of each other on Tuesday afternoon near Emporia are under investigation.

According to KVOE Radio, Lyon and Chase counties are working in conjunction with the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the grass fires, all of which occurred between noon and 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

KVOE says the four of the fires were in the area of Roads 180 and E, while the other two were near the intersection of Interstate 35 and E. Sixth Avenue.

Chase County Sheriff Richard Dorneker told KVOE that four fires are under investigation near Cottonwood Falls and Strong City. KVOE reports those fires occurred before the blazes near Emporia were discovered.

Neither the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office nor the Chase County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed any of the fires were arson to this point.

Anyone with information about the fires near Emporia may call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

Those with information about the Chase County grass fires may call the Chase County Sheriff’s Office at 620-273-6313.

