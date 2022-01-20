Grant from Reeve Foundation makes new riding lift possible for Hope Ranch’s Topeka location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A grant from Christopher Reeve’s foundation has made a new riding lift possible for Hope Ranch’s Topeka location.

Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center in Topeka says it is proud to announce it has been awarded $7,500 as part of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center 2021 Second Cycle Direct Effect Quality of Life grants.

Hope Ranch said 67 grants totaling $1,403,071 were awarded to organizations throughout the nation. The grants support nonprofit organizations which empower individuals who live with paralysis.

According to the organization, the Reeve Foundation has several grants under the Quality of Life program awarding grants in different categories, varying in amounts. It said the program funds organizations up to $25,000 to support a range of projects and activities that will impact residents with paralysis and their families.

“This cycle of Direct Effect grant projects offers a robust and impactful addition to our Quality of Life grants program,” said Mark Bogosian, Director, Quality of Life Grants Program, Reeve Foundation. “Grant funds are supporting wide-ranging projects including accessible community areas, adaptive sports and fitness & wellness, consumer education, peer mentoring & support, and transportation. These projects represent the true essence of our Quality of Life grants program by fostering inclusion, involvement and community engagement, and promoting health and wellness for those affected by paralysis.”

Hope Ranch said it will use the grant for the installation of a Sure Hands lift, similar to the one used at its Manhattan location.

Hope Ranch officials said they are pleased to offer the lift, which will help serve those who live with paralysis, as well as other mobility issues. After seeing the impact at the Manhattan facility, ranch officials expect the project to open the therapeutic riding experience to many more riders with special needs in the Topeka area.

Since the Quality of Life Grants Program’s inception, Hope Ranch said over 3,490 grants totaling over $36 million have been awarded. It said the funding for the program was made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living.

