Exhausted and overworked Kansas corrections employees make case for pay increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - In her 13 years working as a corrections officer, Jennifer Wyman has fielded threats to herself and her family, sat with other officers in the emergency room and helped to rehabilitate inmates, all while working three other jobs because of insufficient pay.

The pay issue is feeding into a growing staffing problem in the Kansas Department of Corrections and local corrections agencies. In adult KDOC facilities, there are currently 466 uniformed vacancies with an additional 157 on extended leave, out with COVID-19 or unable to work due to other illness or injury.

In an average month, 28 employees leave the department.

Wyman, a Master Sergeant at Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility, said turnover is becoming increasingly frequent. Where she once was in charge of about 20 corrections officers, she now oversees five.

Part of the pay problem, Wyman said, is that after 13 years, she makes the same amount as someone of a similar rank who has worked at the facility less than four years.

“Usually those who stay longer are paid more than the newer employees with time in bonuses, step bonuses, whatever you wish to call them,” Wyman said. “It is a way to pay for the skills and knowledge that the veteran staff have that is being passed on to the newer staff, to keep them safe, to keep the facility safe and most of all, to keep Kansas safe.”

Other corrections staff joined Wyman at the Legislature on Wednesday to urge lawmakers on the House Transportation and Public Safety Budget Committee to consider ways to improve pay and staffing. Corrections secretary Jeff Zmuda pointed to the governor’s budget recommendation, which includes temporary pay differentials during times of critical understaffing and a permanent base pay increase to all employees of 24/7 facilities.

Zmuda said there have only been three pay increases for corrections employees in Kansas over the past 10 years. Six times in those years employee health care contributions increased, including by over 30% in one instance, he said.

The KDOC secretary urged legislators to consider the consequences of understaffed corrections facilities with underpaid staff. He said officers and staff are exhausted, and many are ready to leave for better-paying jobs.

“Over the last year, again and again, we just have exhausted people both emotionally, physically,” Zmuda said. “It’s impacting their family lives tremendously. People can’t get any time with their family.”

Kansas is not unique in the challenges faced with staffing levels at critical 24/7 corrections facilities. Nebraska, Florida and Arkansas have all implemented similar pay plan efforts to address shortages.

The SPARK Executive Committee and the State Finance Council approved the proposal for 2022, phasing in the plan beginning in late November. Corrections leaders and employee advocates are hopeful the Legislature will act to stretch the proposal through 2023.

Kayla Janko, director of Cimarron Basin Community Corrections, said between 2018 and 2021, her facility has employed 12 people, seven of whom have left, often due to higher pay. She said the higher turnover rate means a higher workload for Intensive Supervision Officers, or ISOs.

“When ISOs don’t have enough time to spend with each individual, community safety decreases, recidivism rates increase and so does the State’s prison population,” Janko said. “It is crucial for public safety to provide funding to Community Corrections to pay a competitive wage.”

Sarah LaFrenz, president of the Kansas Organization of State Employees, echoed support for the governor’s pay proposal. Extending the plan into 2023 is a necessary step for recruiting and retaining more staff and, in turn, stabilizing these facilities, she said.

LaFrenz pointed to two assaults on correctional officers in November 2021 and another on a mental health technician at Larned State Hospital last week as the unfortunate outcomes of exhausted staff.

“Higher pay, in the form of a permanent raise and temporary differentials, will attract more staff to these facilities and help retain the workers already there,” LaFrenz said. “Resolving the underlying staffing issues will in turn produce a safer working environment, where staff can have both adequate backup and support, and a chance to more fully rest and recover on their days off.”

