Crews respond to house fire early Thursday in North Topeka

Crews responded to a house fire early Thursday at 1934 N.W. Taylor in North Topeka.
Crews responded to a house fire early Thursday at 1934 N.W. Taylor in North Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire early Thursday at a North Topeka residence.

The blaze was reported around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at 1934 N.W. Taylor.

The initial reports indicated there was a smoke smell in the house.

Crews were seen using shovels to take debris out of the residence and placing it in the front yard of the home. Some paneling appeared to have been removed from inside the house and taken outside.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details, including the cause of the fire and an estimated dollar loss, weren’t immediately available.

