Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs...
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. The Chiefs second-year linebacker posted on social media that he is struggling with his mental health. Gay offered no specifics in the tweet, which was posted soon after Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Gay was excused from practice for “personal reasons." (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds, File)(Justin Edmonds | AP)
By KCTV
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park in a misdemeanor criminal damage case, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gay, 23, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center, where he remained Thursday morning awaiting bond. He has a 2:30 p.m. scheduled court date.

Charging documents state Gay damaged a vacuum cleaner, wall and door frame during a confrontation with a woman. It’s being classified as a domestic violence offense. Gay is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage under $1,000.

The Kansas City Chiefs did not have a comment on the situation other than to say the club is aware of the incident.

This is a developing story.

