Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park in a misdemeanor criminal damage case, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gay, 23, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center, where he remained Thursday morning awaiting bond. He has a 2:30 p.m. scheduled court date.

Charging documents state Gay damaged a vacuum cleaner, wall and door frame during a confrontation with a woman. It’s being classified as a domestic violence offense. Gay is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage under $1,000.

The Kansas City Chiefs did not have a comment on the situation other than to say the club is aware of the incident.

This is a developing story.

