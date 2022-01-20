CDC: A quarter of Americans not active enough to stay healthy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to data collected by the CDC, 25% of adults are not active enough to protect their health.

The Centers for Disease Control released a report on Thursday, Jan. 20, that shows more than 1 in 5 adults is inactive in all but four states as indicated by new maps.

For these maps, the CDC said physical inactivity in adults is defined as not participating in any physical activities outside of work over the past month. It said activities include running, walking for exercise or gardening.

Data indicates that overall, more than 20% but less than 25% of Kansans are physically inactive. The data remains the same for non-Hispanic Asian adults and non-Hispanic White adults. Between 25% and 30% of non-Hispanic Black adults and Hispanic adults are physically inactive. However, over 30% of non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaskan Native adults are physically inactive.

State and territory-level estimates range from 17.7% of people in Colorado to 49.4% of residents in Puerto Rico. In seven states and one territory, 30% or more of adults were physically inactive.

By region, the CDC said the South had the highest prevalence of physical inactivity at 27.5%, followed by the Midwest at 25.2%, then the Northeast at 24.7% and last was the West at 21%.

“Getting enough physical activity could prevent 1 in 10 premature deaths,” said Ruth Petersen, MD, Director of CDC’s Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity. “Too many people are missing out on the health benefits of physical activity such as improved sleep, reduced blood pressure and anxiety, lowered risk for heart disease, several cancers, and dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease).”

The CDC said the new maps are based on combined 2017-2020 data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System. The system is an ongoing state-based telephone interview survey conducted by the CDC and state health departments.

According to the CDC, the maps indicate notable differences in physical inactivity levels by race and ethnicity. Overall, its aid Hispanic Adults had the highest prevalence of inactive outside of work at 32.1% followed by non-Hispanic Black adults at 30%, non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaskan Native adults at 29.1%, non-Hispanic White adults at 23% and non-Hispanic Asian adults 20.1%.

The maps also indicate Alaska, Montana and Guam had a physical inactivity prevalence of 30% or higher among non-Hispanic adults. Five other states had a physical inactivity prevalence of 30% or higher among non-Hispanic White adults.

The CDC said 27 states had a physical inactivity prevalence of 30% or higher among non-Hispanic American Indian and Alaskan Native adults. It said 23 states and D.C. had a physical inactivity prevalence of 30% or higher among non-Hispanic Black adults and 25 states and Puerto Rico had a physical inactivity prevalence of 30% or higher among Hispanic adults.

The CDC said physical activity can benefit everyone. However, it also indicated lack of access to safe and convenient places to be physically active could contribute to many of the observed racial and ethnic disparities.

The Centers said it is working with communities and partners as part of the Active People, Healthy Nation initiative to make it easier, safer, and more convenient for people to be active where they live, learn, work and play. The overall goal of the initiative is to help 27 million Americans become more physically active by 2027 to improve overall health and quality of life and reduce health care costs.

The initiative is meant to help community leaders take advantage of proven strategies to make physical activity safe and enjoyable for everyone. The CDC said building active and walkable communities could also help support local economies and create a greater sense of cohesiveness.

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, 2nd Edition recommends adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week. This can be broken into smaller periods such as 22 minutes every day or 30 minutes five times a week.

The CDC recommends the following to build physical activity into daily schedules:

A brisk walk or hike

Walking the dog

Choosing the stairs instead of the elevator or escalator

Parking further away in the parking lot and walking the rest of the way

Walking or cycling to run errands

Getting off the bus a stop early and walking the rest of the way

The CDC said the key is to move more and sit less.

Community leaders have also been encouraged to start school and youth physical activity programs to educate and support families to be more active. They can create activity-friendly routes to everyday destinations like home, work, school and grocery stores. Together, the CDC said leaders and community members can work with various populations to implement culturally relevant solutions to reduce disparities in physical inactivity.

For more information, click HERE.

To see the maps, click HERE.

