With messy tax season ahead, BBB urges Kansans to file early, electronically

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a messy tax season ahead, the Better Business Bureau has urged Kansans to file early and electronically to avoid scams.

The Better Business Bureau says Jan. 24 through April 18 is federal tax filing season and the Internal Revenue Service has wanted it could get a bit hairy.

BBB has urged taxpayers to file as early as possible, especially if expecting a refund. Early filing reduces the odds a scammer will beat filers to the punch, stealing identities, and then stealing refunds. It said the result could be a monumental headache for filers as they go through painstaking and lengthy processes attempting to correct their standing with the IRS.

“Once you have you’re W-2, any sort of documents you need maybe from investment, go ahead and file your taxes as opposed to waiting to that April 18th deadline so that way if a scammer has your personal information they can’t beat you to the punch and file a tax refund on your behalf,” said BBB Kansas’ Denise Groene.

The Bureau said staffing shortages combined with pandemic-related increased workloads have added to the IRS’s backlog. This has resulted in a heightened chance that taxes will be processed at a slower pace in 2022.

For those who file taxes electronically, the BBB said the expectation is that a refund will be delivered within 21 days. The IRS has urged filers to use the electronic route.

“You can set your clock to IRS scams happening around this time of year,” said BBB President and CEO Jim Hegarty. “It’s imperative that we stay vigilant of these scams and the damage they create in our communities.”

The BBB suggests the following steps to lower the chances of being victimized by a tax fraudster:

Check and double-check the forms sent from employers to make sure information is accurate. Potential trouble-causers include a misspelled name or an incorrect Social Security number.

Watch that your employer gets your W-2 or 1099 form to you by January 31. Any delay warrants your inquiry immediately with your employer first and then with the IRS. If the form was sent to the wrong person or stolen, big trouble could follow. IRS does have Form 4852, which you could use as a substitute for your W-2.

If you are notified of a duplicate return by the IRS, respond to them immediately. You may have been ripped off by an identity thief.

Inquire immediately if you receive notice from the IRS that you received wages from somewhere you did not work.

Look out for an IRS notice saying you owe additional tax, a refund offset, or you have had collection actions taken against you for a year during which you did not file a return. Respond immediately if you get one.

Make it a steadfast practice to never, ever give out your Social Security number to someone if you aren’t sure they have a legitimate reason to get it.

Remember that you are responsible if your tax preparer does something incorrectly. For that reason, you must thoroughly check up on the preparer’s credentials. Check them out at bbb.org. Reject any preparer who says they will base their fee on the amount of your refund.

To report a scam, use the BBB Scam Tracker HERE.

For more information about how to protect from tax fraud, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.