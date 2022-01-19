Advertisement

Wichita Branch NAACP calls for change after no charges in Cedric Lofton case

DA: No charges filed in death of Cedric Lofton
By KWCH Staff
Jan. 19, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Branch NAACP said is calling for change following the announcement that no charges would be filed in the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton.

President Larry Burks addressed the Sedgwick County Commission on Wednesday. He said the organization met Tuesday night and is concerned over the facts and circumstances surrounding Lofton’s death.

“Regardless of the circumstances for his being placed in the JIAC facility, his placement there should not have resulted in the loss of his life. The leadership at several levels failed him, his family and this community,” said Burks.

Burks said the NAACP is calling for funding to allow for training of law enforcement officers in dealing with mental health issues, changes to Stand Your Ground laws and current Kansas legislation that Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said contributed to his inability to file charges in the case.

On Tuesday, the Sedgwick County Department of Corrections announced that it would be creating a taskforce to review the Lofton case. The NAACP has asked the NAACP to participate in the taskforce.

