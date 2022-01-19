Wednesday forecast: Blustery with steady/falling temperatures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front last night will continue to usher in colder temperatures throughout the day meaning temperatures will remain steady or drop through the day. For some areas, it may be 5-10 warmer this morning than this afternoon.

While the temperatures remain cold the rest of the work week, winds will be strongest today into this evening before weakening to less than 20 mph gusts. The sun tomorrow and Friday will also help make it feel better compared to today where there will be quite a bit of cloud cover and strong winds.

Precipitation wise there are several disturbances that will be moving through in the next 8 days and while long range models do pick up on a few possible chances for light precipitation it won’t amount to much. With this in mind will keep the official forecast dry as impacts will be minimal but don’t be surprised if a chance of precipitation is added in the coming days.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: While a few peeks of sun are possible from time to time, there will be quite a bit of cloud cover. Temperatures will be in upper teens to mid 20s for much of the day. Winds N 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph. More importantly, wind chills in the single digits.

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Lows between 0 and 5 with northerly winds gusting up to 25 mph this evening, around 10 mph after midnight. Wind chills 0 to -10 by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds N 5-10 mph. Wind chills between 10-15 by the afternoon.

While it will be another cold start for Friday, winds won’t be as strong as Thursday morning so wind chills won’t be as bad. Still could get as cold as -5 and with mostly sunny skies, highs will be about 10° warmer than Thursday with upper 20s-low 30s.

A more seasonal day for Saturday with lows around 20° and highs around 40° with warmer temperatures for Sunday. Cloud cover uncertainty in the models and a weak cold front pushing through leads to slight uncertainty on how warm it’ll get both days but confidence is high Sunday will be warmer than Saturday.

It’ll be mild for Monday before a cold front brings unseasonably colder temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

Taking Action:

Wind chills between -10 and 22 for the rest of the work week, bundle up if you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time especially tomorrow morning when it will be the coldest.



Use caution while heating your home: If you’re using a space heater keep it away from anything flammable. Keep your pets in mind, have a warm shelter as well as plenty of water for them. More winter safety info here: https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/winter-storm.html

