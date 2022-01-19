Two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning slows traffic on west Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in west Topeka slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 8:06 a.m. at S.W. 11th and Fairlawn.

A white, four-door Acura passenger car and a silver Ford Titanium sport utility vehicle collided at the intersection.

The Ford came to rest facing southwest in the left northbound lane of Fairlawn, while the Acura came to rest facing north in the left southbound lane of Fairlawn.

Traffic was allowed to proceed through the crash scene in the right lane of both north- and southbound Fairlawn.

Northbound traffic was shut down for a few minutes as a wrecker removed the Ford from the scene.

No one in either vehicle required ambulance transportation to the hospital, police said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

