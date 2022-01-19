Advertisement

Two Topekans behind bars after meth found during search warrant

Gator McClusky (left) and Alexandria George (right) are booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail for meth-related crimes on Jan. 19, 2022.
Gator McClusky (left) and Alexandria George (right) are booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail for meth-related crimes on Jan. 19, 2022.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after deputies found methamphetamine during the execution of a search warrant.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says two Topekans are in custody after a narcotics search warrant was served in the 3500 block of SW Kerry St. on Friday, Jan. 14.

On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said the Drug Enforcement Unit and Drug Enforcement Task Force executed the search warrant and found illegal narcotics.

Gator T. A. McClusky III, 33, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for distribution of methamphetamine.

Alexandria E. N. George, 31, of Topeka, was also booked into the Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Topeka Police Department and Rossville Police Department both helped with the investigation.

