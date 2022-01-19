Two candidates emerge as finalists for Atchison city manager post

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two finalists have been named in the search for Atchison’s new city manager.

KAIR Radio reports one of the finalists is Amy Finch, a native of Ottawa and the current city administrator in Crookston, Minn.

The other finalist is Joe Warren, who currently serves as the Atchison assistant city manager.

KAIR says the pair were selected from a pool of 25 applicants who sought the Atchison city manager position.

The two finalists are scheduled to be in Atchison on Thursday for a day of tours, writing exercises and interviews.

On Thursday evening, a happy hour-style gathering will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Atchison Event Center, 710 S. 9th St. in Atchison. The event will allow residents of Atchison to meet and greet the two finalists.

KAIR says the Atchison city manager post became vacant in August 2021 after the resignation of Becky Berger.

