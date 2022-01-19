Advertisement

Truck driver killed Tuesday in Miami County crash

A truck driver was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Miami County,...
A truck driver was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Miami County, authorities said.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST
SPRING HILL, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Miami County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:57 a.m. on US-169 highway, just south of Ten Mile Creek. The location was about three miles south of Spring Hill.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Freightliner semitrailer was southbound on US-169 when it went off the left side of the road, across the median and across the northbound lanes.

The semi then went off the right -- or east -- side of the northbound lanes and into the ditch, where it came to rest against a tree.

The driver, Edward J. Danford, 59, of Iola, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Danford, who was alone in the vehicle, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

