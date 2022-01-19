Topeka doctor gives tips to get accurate results from at-home COVID-19 test

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the launch of covidtests.gov, the federal government’s site for households to order free COVID-19 test kits, doctors say it is important to take the time to make sure the test is taken right.

Dr. Andrew Dalton with Topeka ER and Hospital said at-home tests are about 95 percent accurate even with Omicron variant.

He said be selective if one needs to be used.

“Especially with the home tests, the antigen tests, they’re really going to be best when you’re experiencing symptoms,” he said.

“If you’re having a runny nose, cough, sore throat, body ache, fever that’s going to be the best time to take that.”

He said there are reasons both tests in a pack may be appropriate to use.

“With the at-home tests that are rapid, if you get a positive test, you can be fairly certain you do have COVID, there’s very few false positives,” he said.

“If the first one is negative, that’s reassuring that you don’t have COVID but it’s not 100 percent so if you’re still having symptoms, go head and take another test two to three days later and see what the result of that is.”

Most test kits will come with a nasal swab.

Dalton said feeling discomfort is a sign the test is being performed right.

“You want to do it in a clean area, sanitizing before you do it make sure you get a good sample and follow directions,” he said.

“You want to make sure you feel it hit the back of your nose, it will feel uncomfortable but at least you know you’re getting a good sample.”

If the result is positive, Dalton said follow quarantine and safety guidelines.

“This is another tool in the toolkit as far as the prevention of spread of COVID goes, it’s not going to fix everything but it’s something we can add to slow the spread,” he said.

The Food and Drug Administration recommends using approved at-home tests. Click here to view them.

