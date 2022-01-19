Tooth loss may contribute to cognitive impairment, dementia in seniors according to study

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tooth loss may lead to cognitive impairment. That information comes from New York University researchers in a study on the link between tooth loss and the risk of dementia.

The research, supported by the National Institute on Aging, showed people with more missing teeth averaged a 48% higher risk of cognitive impairment and a 28% higher risk of dementia.

Surprisingly, that research discovered people who had missing teeth but used dentures did not have a significantly higher risk of dementia than people without missing teeth.

The researchers have been unable to determine the specific reason tooth loss may coincide with cognitive disorders. But they believe using dentures, orthodontic treatments, and education programs on oral hygiene in older adults may slow down any cognitive decline linked to tooth loss.

