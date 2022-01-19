Advertisement

Teen accused of hitting woman with child’s chair arrested in Manhattan

An 18-year-old man was booked into the Riley County Jail after authorities said he hit a woman...
An 18-year-old man was booked into the Riley County Jail after authorities said he hit a woman with a child’s chair and damaged property during an altercation Tuesday at a Manhattan home.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was booked into the Riley County Jail after authorities said he hit a woman with a child’s chair and damaged property during an altercation at a Manhattan home.

According to Riley County police officials, the incident was reported around 6:34 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in Manhattan.

The two victims in the case were listed as women ages 19 and 61.

Riley County police said a male suspect punched and hit the 19-year-old with a child’s chair during the altercation and damaged multiple items in the 61-year-old’s home.

The estimated loss associated with this case was approximately $500.

Riley County police arrested Alapeti Manuel Ware Jr., 18, in connection with the incident.

Ware was booked into the Riley County Jail in connection with aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. He remained in jail Wednesday morning on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Hager, 18, of Topeka was arrested Monday on charges of reckless driving, flee and elude,...
Teen arrested after leading Shawnee Co. deputy on a chase
Man killed in Osage Co. pickup, train collision
Two large Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges
KDHE to abandon contact tracing come February
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

Tooth loss may contribute to cognitive impairment, dementia in seniors according to study
Midday in Kansas
Wichita police arrested 32-year-old Daniel Alonzo-Hernandez of Wichita on a charge of unlawful...
Wichita Public Schools para arrested for unlawful sexual relations
FILE - Kansas State guard Barry Brown Jr. is mobbed by his teammates after their 58-57 victory...
KU, K-State game to air only on ESPN+
FILE
Report indicates pandemic, racism exacerbated food insecurity in Native communities