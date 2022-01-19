Teen accused of hitting woman with child’s chair arrested in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was booked into the Riley County Jail after authorities said he hit a woman with a child’s chair and damaged property during an altercation at a Manhattan home.

According to Riley County police officials, the incident was reported around 6:34 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in Manhattan.

The two victims in the case were listed as women ages 19 and 61.

Riley County police said a male suspect punched and hit the 19-year-old with a child’s chair during the altercation and damaged multiple items in the 61-year-old’s home.

The estimated loss associated with this case was approximately $500.

Riley County police arrested Alapeti Manuel Ware Jr., 18, in connection with the incident.

Ware was booked into the Riley County Jail in connection with aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. He remained in jail Wednesday morning on a $10,000 bond.

