Silver Alert issued for Topeka man last heard from requesting roadside assistance

The KBI is looking for Raymond Beard, 83, last seen January 16, 2022.(KBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an insulin-dependent Topeka man who was last heard from when he requested roadside assistance on Sunday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Topeka Police Department requested it issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Topeka man on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

KBI said the whereabouts of Raymond Beard, 83, are unknown and the public has been asked to help find him.

Beard was last heard from on Sunday, Jan. 16, when he requested roadside assistance but was not sure where he was at the time. He has heart issues with a pacemaker. He is also known to require insulin, which he does not have with him.

Beard drives a red 2013 Nissan Altima 2-door with Kansas license plate 725PAJ.

If anyone sees Beard, they should contact Detective Stults-Lindsay with the Topeka Police Department immediately at 785-368-9415 or 785-861-9693.

