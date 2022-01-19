RCPD attempts to identify woman in connection with Menard’s Card theft, purchases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD needs help identifying a woman connected with the theft of and purchases made on a Menards Card.

The Riley County Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify the woman pictured in connection with the theft of a Menards Credit Card and purchases on the card on Jan. 15.

If anyone has information about the woman or the theft, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

