RCPD attempts to identify woman in connection with Menard’s Card theft, purchases

RCPD attempts to identify the woman in the photos on Jan. 19, 2022, in relation with a Jan. 15 theft.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD needs help identifying a woman connected with the theft of and purchases made on a Menards Card.

The Riley County Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify the woman pictured in connection with the theft of a Menards Credit Card and purchases on the card on Jan. 15.

If anyone has information about the woman or the theft, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

