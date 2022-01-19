Advertisement

Put out the Bat Signal! Missouri Highway Patrol mistakenly sends test alert

The Missouri State Highway Patrol mistakenly sent a Batman-themed test alert to the public...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol mistakenly sent a Batman-themed test alert to the public Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol sent a bit of a riddle to people’s cell phones.

Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, people in Missouri received an alert from the MSHP. It stated it was an emergency alert out of Gotham City, MO, looking for a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700GT. The vehicle had Missouri plates “UKIDME.”

Fans of the movies and comic books might recognize that as The Joker’s car from the 1989 movie, “Batman.”

MSHP tweeted moments later that the alert was meant to be a test message, and there was no alert.

The patrol followed up with another alert, reinforcing the Gotham City message was a test.

In a statement, MSHP said a routine test of Missouri’s Blue Alert system was inadvertently sent to wireless devices. They said an option was selected incorrectly, allowing for the message to go out publicly.

“The Patrol regularly tests the Blue Alert system to ensure it works properly when needed,” the statement said. “The Patrol appreciates the public’s understanding and support of the Emergency Alert program.”

