Put out the Bat Signal! Missouri Highway Patrol mistakenly sends test alert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol sent a bit of a riddle to people’s cell phones.

Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, people in Missouri received an alert from the MSHP. It stated it was an emergency alert out of Gotham City, MO, looking for a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700GT. The vehicle had Missouri plates “UKIDME.”

Fans of the movies and comic books might recognize that as The Joker’s car from the 1989 movie, “Batman.”

MSHP tweeted moments later that the alert was meant to be a test message, and there was no alert.

This was meant to be a test message, THERE WAS NO ALERT. pic.twitter.com/VZMfEHI28c — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) January 18, 2022

The patrol followed up with another alert, reinforcing the Gotham City message was a test.

In a statement, MSHP said a routine test of Missouri’s Blue Alert system was inadvertently sent to wireless devices. They said an option was selected incorrectly, allowing for the message to go out publicly.

“The Patrol regularly tests the Blue Alert system to ensure it works properly when needed,” the statement said. “The Patrol appreciates the public’s understanding and support of the Emergency Alert program.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.