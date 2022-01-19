Advertisement

Physician Assistant master’s degree program begins at Kansas State University

By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) -Students looking for a career in the medical field now can study in a new Master of Science degree program at Kansas State University.

These 35 students are making history at Kansas State University. They’re the first class in the school’s Physician Assistant Program.

“This is an amazing time for K State to have a physician assistant program. There’s only one other program in the state of Kansas and based on population needs. We know that another one was needed.” Kansas State University Physician Assistant Program Executive Director, Gwen Ferdinand-Jacob says.

Plans for the program began in 2018 – and the timing couldn’t be better.

As health care struggles with shortages, Physician Assistants can work in every field of medicine, including primary care, specialty, and subspecialty practices.

“In the first year, they’re in the classroom, most of all, and they will do some visits to nursing homes, some hospital visits, but they will only be in observation status. We want to we want to teach them how physician assistants work in a team setting.” Ferdinand-Jacob says.

During the second year of the 27-month program, PA Students will complete 10 rotations at different medicKal facilities, including at least one of them in a rural area.

“If we look at health care in this country, let’s look at Kansas, about 94 of the 105 counties. are underrepresented in primary care, also behavioral health and I believe that all students can make a difference.” Ferdinand-Jacob says.

Following graduation, the Physician Assistants will need to pass a national certification exam before they can practice medicine and work alongside physicians in a variety of medical facilities, including hospitals and clinics in urban and rural settings. Physician Assistants earn on average $115,000 annually.

