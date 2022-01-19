Advertisement

Person rescued from burning house Tuesday in Junction City

One person was rescued from a burning home early Tuesday in Junction City, according to the JC...
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters rescued one person from a burning home early Tuesday in Junction City.

According to the JC Post, the blaze was reported at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday at 624 W. Third St. in central Junction City.

Crews arrived on the scene within two minutes of receiving the call and reported flames showing on the back of the home, the JC Post reported.

Three people were able to make it outside the burning house on their own, but one person remained in the residence when Junction City firefighters arrived on the scene.

Firefighters began to extinguish the blaze while performing a search-and-rescue at the same time.

Crews located a person inside the residence and were able to bring that person out of the structure.

The person, who was in stable condition, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, according to the JC Post.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to the garage and a small section of the house.

A total of 16 firefighters manning two engine companies, one truck company, two medical units and one fire marshal responded to the scene.

The fire remains under investigation.

