Pair of pickup truck thefts in Manhattan under investigation

Riley County police are investigating the recent theft of two pickup trucks in Manhattan.
Riley County police are investigating the recent theft of two pickup trucks in Manhattan.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating a pair of recent pickup truck thefts in Manhattan.

• One of the thefts was reported around 6:56 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road.

In that case, officers listed a 20-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown person stole his brown 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

The estimated total loss in this case is approximately $6,500.

• The other theft was reported around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of College Avenue.

Officers filed a report for theft, criminal damage to property and burglary in the case, and listed a 19-year-old man as the victim.

Police reports indicated an unknown person stole a white 2002 Chevrolet 1500 truck, which was later recovered with a damaged window and steering column, and a Taurus 9mm handgun stolen from it.

The estimated total loss associated with this case was still being determined.

Anyone with information on either case may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

